Sen. John Kennedy compares the hard work of Washington lawmakers to an "ugly stripper" (video)

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) made an astute assessment of how Washington is handling the GOP's politically motivated Hunter Biden claims, comparing the hard work of lawmakers to that of not just a hard-working stripper, but an ugly one at that.

"I do know this, and I think the American people can see it. The Washington establishment, if you will, is working harder than an ugly stripper to cover up whatever happened," he said, in all seriousness, to Fox News.

I think we can all guess where this misogynistic, conservative Christian spends his free time.

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) claims the Washington D.C. "establishment" is "working harder than an ugly stripper" to cover up for Hunter Biden. pic.twitter.com/SzCocYBCGv — The Recount (@therecount) July 5, 2023

