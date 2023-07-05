Subway sign mocks Titan disaster: 'Our Subs Don't Implode'

Sandwich chain Subway is under scrutiny following a controversial sign which distastefully poked fun at the recent tragedy of the Titan submersible disaster. The sign, at a Subway restaurant in Rincon, Georgia, bore the words, "Our Subs Don't Implode," which was perceived as a blatant mockery of the submarine implosion incident.
If you think it was photoshopped, you'd be wrong.
…the chain admitted that the sign was genuine, telling US media in a statement that it was the work of a franchise operator. "We have been in contact with the franchise about this matter and made it clear that this kind of comment has no place in our business," the chain said in a statement.