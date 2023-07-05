Subway sign mocks Titan disaster: 'Our Subs Don't Implode'

Sandwich chain Subway is under scrutiny following a controversial sign which distastefully poked fun at the recent tragedy of the Titan submersible disaster. The sign, at a Subway restaurant in Rincon, Georgia, bore the words, "Our Subs Don't Implode," which was perceived as a blatant mockery of the submarine implosion incident.

@SUBWAY this is at your store in Rincon, GA. Not only is it distasteful, it's just sad. Do better. #subway pic.twitter.com/PfgABPU8ML — Amanda Butler (@Amanda72118560) July 2, 2023 Yikes.

If you think it was photoshopped, you'd be wrong.

