The Ferris wheel: A look at its history, artistry, and enduring appeal

This CBS Sunday Morning video explores the history, artistry, and appeal of the Ferris wheel, the creation of "up-and-coming" inventor George Washington Gale Ferris Jr.

Ferris had an idea to create a massive moving ride that would leave people in awe. While others were fixated on building taller structures like the Eiffel Tower, Ferris had a different vision. He wanted to construct a colossal wheel that not only impressed with its size but also provided an exhilarating experience in motion. Despite facing skepticism, Ferris remained unwavering in his belief in the engineering and scientific principles behind his creation. In just under six months, he brought his vision to life, constructing a Ferris wheel that stood 264-feet tall, with 36 cars carrying up to 60 passengers each. His colossal steam-powered invention debuted at the 1893 Chicago World's Fair to great success.

I'm personally terrified of heights and don't enjoy Ferris wheels, but I love their look. I know everyone says everything is "iconic" these days, but Ferris wheels really are!