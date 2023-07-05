Vacation nightmare: American couple slapped with a $30k Uber bill in Costa Rica for a single ride

An American couple vacationing in Costa Rica was charged $29,994.33 for a single Uber ride due to a suspected currency conversion error. The couple claims that the cost of the ride should have been 29,994 Costa Rican colones, equivalent to $55.32 in US dollars.

The woman, known as @dominique.xo.xo on TikTok, shared her experience on the platform, including the response she got from her bank, Altura Credit Union. She says her bank told her that the charge was able to bypass security measures due to a travel notice she placed on her card. Uber, when contacted, directed Dominique to her bank to resolve the currency discrepancy.

"My bank and Uber were basically blaming each other," she said.

Dominique's partner, Douglas Ordonez, shared on Twitter that he and Dominique are currently in Guatemala celebrating their five-year anniversary but have "no access to funds" due to the incident.

Trying not to let this ruin the remainder of my trip, but…. Yes! @Uber charged me $29,994 for a single ride! Correct conversion should have been $54, but was charged 600% more. Contacted Uber: They replied w/ "Do not worry", but did not provide any further assistance 😩 I cannot find a customer service number anywhere. They have ignored my messages & I have only received pre-generated messages. Yes, I contacted my financial institution @Altura Credit Union immediately. They said there is nothing they can do about it at the moment as I have to wait another 4 days for the amount to possibly convert to the correct amount. Cannot believe they allowed a payment of this amount to process. Failed security measures & negligence. So now I am on a trip out of the county with no way to access my funds 🙃 Pray for me 🙏🏽 Just trying to enjoy my vacation 🌴 #emotionaldamage#horrorstory#uberscam#uber#fyp#viral#travelhorrorstory#wtf#traveltiktok

