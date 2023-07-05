Vacation nightmare: American couple slapped with a $30k Uber bill in Costa Rica for a single ride

An American couple vacationing in Costa Rica was charged $29,994.33 for a single Uber ride due to a suspected currency conversion error. The couple claims that the cost of the ride should have been 29,994 Costa Rican colones, equivalent to $55.32 in US dollars.

The woman, known as @dominique.xo.xo on TikTok, shared her experience on the platform, including the response she got from her bank, Altura Credit Union. She says her bank told her that the charge was able to bypass security measures due to a travel notice she placed on her card. Uber, when contacted, directed Dominique to her bank to resolve the currency discrepancy.

"My bank and Uber were basically blaming each other," she said.

Dominique's partner, Douglas Ordonez, shared on Twitter that he and Dominique are currently in Guatemala celebrating their five-year anniversary but have "no access to funds" due to the incident.