Wonderful box set of handmade occult 'zines about alchemy, magick, and high weirdness

Brian Cotnoir is an artist, Emmy-winning filmmaker, and occult scholar who created a series of handmade 'zines all about alchemy, magick, and theurgy. As we spend so much time in digital mediated space, I'm delighted by the continuing print 'zine revival! Cotnoir's cut-up design aesthetic appears to dovetail beautifully with the high weirdness contained in these pages.

"Working from primary sources and new translations, the zines explore a variety of alchemical and esoteric topics such as: artificial life, dream, animation of statues, time, union of opposites, the golem, and talismans."

The collection includes On the Homunculus; Dream: The Lunar Realm of Alchemy; On the Animation of Statues; Alchemy and the Timing of Things; The Alchemical Wedding; The Golem and How He Came To Be; On the Hieratic Art; Introduction and Back Story, and On the Mystic, Magick, Talismanic, Alchemical Practice of Zine Making.

I want to collect them all! Fortunately, they're available as a box set here from our friends at the Morbid Anatomy Library.

Far fucking out!

image: Brian Cotnoir

image: Brian Cotnoir