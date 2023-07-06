Deputy mayor busted for painting graffiti in a tunnel

Paavo Arhinmäki, a deputy mayor in Helsinki, Finland, is in trouble for getting caught painting graffiti in a train tunnel. Arhinmäki looks after culture and leisure for the city government and apparently is a longtime street art enthusiast. The work as seen below looks great!

From CNN:

Arhinmäki apologized for "this stupid foolishness of mine. I'm asking for forgiveness," adding that he and his friend had long been inspired by the graffiti adorning the walls of Pasila, a district renowned for its urban art.

It cost the Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency €3,500 ($3,800) to clean the graffiti from a concrete slab inside the tunnel, a spokesperson for the agency told CNN over email.