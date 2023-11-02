Clandestine protestors took to the streets of Los Angeles with spray cans of paint, which is a very traditional Los Angeles way of making oneself heard. The topic this time is Hamas and Israel's terrible war. Headlines around the graffiti declare that the LAPD is investigating a "possible" hate crime in LA's Hasidic Jewish Fairfax District.

To say "Free Gaza" is not a hate crime; it is a call for an oppressed people to be free. To say "Israel's only religion is capitalism" may not be incorrect, and disagreement with a corrupt government is certainly not hate. Spray painting on a mural honoring the history of the Los Angeles Jewish community is probably anti-semitic. Spray painting stuff around places of worship and in a traditionally Jewish neighborhood seems intended to scare Jewish folks, which is very anti-semitic.

Israel and Judaism are not the same things. Hamas and the Palestinian people are not the same things. It is possible to be Jewish or Palestinian and just want the suffering to end, and not to wish harm or fear on anyone.

