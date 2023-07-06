Workers frustrated with REI's response to unionization

While living in Northern California, I ran to REI for last-minute camping, kayaking, or cycling. The stores always proudly displayed biographic information on the outdoorsy-ness of their employees, and the annual rebate, matched with the inclusion of the word co-op in their marketing, confused me. REI is a corporate outdoors brand that does not exactly welcome the unionization of the very employees they marketed on their walls.

Add REI to the list of folks I avoid because they are anti-union. My daughter will learn to live without her Acai Berry Refresher from Starbucks.

