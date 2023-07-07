Capitol rioter gets 5 years in prison for pepper spraying police

Florida man Barry Ramey was sentenced to five years in prison today for attacking Capitol police officers with pepper spray on Jan. 6.

The convicted gentleman, a 38-year-old aircraft mechanic who has been behind bars since April 2022, had joined up with a large group of Proud Boys on the morning of the insurrection, according to AP News, before marching to the Capitol and participating in the riots. He had also harassed an FBI agent before his arrest, say prosecutors, anonymously calling the agent on the phone to let him know he had his home address.

Prosecutors say that by pepper spraying and thereby disabling two officers, Ramey allowed rioters to push past a line of police officers who were trying to protect the Capitol. "Like an attacker who holds a pillow over a victim's head while the victim is assaulted, Ramey's spray was capable of making officers just as vulnerable to attack," prosecutors said in court documents.

But in true MAGA style, defense attorney Farheena Siddiqui downplayed her client's actions, saying that Ramey didn't steal or actually break into the Capitol, but that he was simply "egged on by more nefarious forces" that day.

From AP News: