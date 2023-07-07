Man fakes domestic violence call in order to propose to TV reporter girlfriend

Some people really like to pull out all the stops for the wedding proposals. Like this recent romantic story out of Alabama. This guy's now-fiance is a TV reporter at local ABC news affiliate 33/40 News. So he set up an elaborate scheme where she would receive a tip from police about a domestic violence incident down by the lake. She'd show up, and the emergency responders — all buddies of her boyfriend — would distract here with gruesome details, he set up and get down on his knee.

You can imagine the whiplash she felt when she turned around and saw him there. But hey, she said yes! So, ya know, best wishes to the happy couple. Not that I want to discount anyone's happiness but uhh, maybe there was a better way to go about this?

All's well that ends well, I guess.

TV Reporter Receives Surprise Proposal While Covering Fake Tragedy Staged by Fiancé — Watch [Andy Swift / TV Line]