RFKjr's anti-vax efforts had a devastating effect on Samoa

NBC's Mehdi Hasan walks us through Presidential hopeful, and anti-vax creep extraordinaire Robert F. Kennedy Jr's history of spreading disinformation that kills. A few weeks ago, I was pretty sure RFKjr was just another crank Mike Lindell-style Q-nut wackjob, however this video makes it pretty clear this guy is dangerous.

What should have killed the anti-vax movement, a global pandemic, instead fuelled it. Now we don't just have measels at Disneyand, we have malaria in Texas and Florida while folks are all too certain the CDC and FDA are out to chip them.

This guy is every bit as evil as the GOP 2024 flock of candidates.