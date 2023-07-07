Upgrade your cleaning arsenal to this 2-in-1 vacuum mop before Prime Day!

TL;DR: The Jashen F16 Wet and Dry 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Mop is excellent for anyone who wants a good clean in their home without paying hefty prices for a service to come in. It's available for only $199.97 during our version of Prime Day, but only through July 14 at 11:59pm Pacific!

We've all been there: a set of late plans here, some spur-of-the-moment meetings there, and all of a sudden, all of that time you've stocked away for cleaning has run dry. The good news is you can undo that with a little moisture in the form of a vacuum mop combo.

If you need a new cleaning tool in a world of confusing vacuums, messy mops, or complicated cleaning machinery, the Jashen 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Mop can help wet, clean, and dry your floors in just two minutes. It's now only $199.97 (reg. $329) during Deal Days, our version of Prime Day, but act fast since this price drop only lasts until July 14 at 11:59pm Pacific!

The Jashen F16 is a key component in your vacuuming, mopping, and drying artillery. Whether you need help with those extra fluffy spots (compliments of your furry friend), the dusty basement the kids like to hang, or the tricky corners in your living room, this bad boy does it all. Suited with BRN tangle-free technology, the F16 sucks up hair of all sorts without stopping the whole show. No wonder this vacuum mop has a 5-star rating!

Speaking of the full shebang, one charge of your wireless vacuum gives you 30 minutes of cleaning time and 120 square meters of coverage. That means you have ample time to get all of those nooks and crannies nice and tidy. Grease, mold, and bacteria be gone!

When you're ready to shut it all down, the F16's dual tank system separates clean and dirty water, meaning clean up and disposal is an absolute breeze. Jashen's unique drying system allows the mildew to stay at bay, so you only have a non-smelly, ready-to-run system every time.

Don't wait until Prime Day to score an innovative, multi-purpose cleaning device for less!

During our Deal Days event, grab the Jashen F16 Wet and Dry 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Mop for just $199.97 (reg. $329), no coupon needed. Hurry, this deal ends July 14 at 11:59pm Pacific!

Prices subject to change.