YouTuber exposes three different kinds of scams in Dehli, India

Karl Rock, a Swiss YouTuber who lives in India, walked the streets in Dehli and videotaped his encounters with various kinds of scammers, including a couple of brothers who use magic tricks to separate gullible tourists from their money.

From Karl's YouTube:

These scams can happen anywhere in India. Begging scammers commonly target tourist areas, busy intersections, expensive parts of cities, and railway stations. If you meet any of them, just say "no" and keep walking. Don't fall for their lies. These are professional beggars who are trying to trick you into donating money to a fake cause.

If you want to give to beggars, you need to verify their story. If approached by a beggar who claims to be in a dire situation, exercise caution. Ask questions and evaluate their responses. Genuine individuals in need might provide coherent and consistent explanations.

Trust your instincts too. If something feels suspicious or doesn't seem right, trust your gut instinct. It's better to err on the side of caution and refrain from engaging with potential scammers.

Spread awareness: Share information about begging scams with friends, family, and your community. Increasing awareness about these scams can help protect others from falling prey to fraudulent schemes.