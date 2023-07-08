Real Engineering's deep dive on the "questionable engineering" of Oceangate's Titan

Here is a fifteen-minute explainer by Real Engineering, a well-loved YouTube channel, on the many problems with the Titan submersible. Real Engineering offers precise, easy-to-understand analysis, and as writer/narrator, Brian McManus is a composites design engineer and offers a fantastic view of what went wrong.

I enjoyed that McManus starts by telling us the game controller was the least of his problems with the sub.

Like so many of us, I was obsessed with the Titanic as a kid. I remember, in my twenties, visiting the traveling exhibition of stuff brought up from the wreck. I am also an avid scuba diver who loved reading stories of divers on the Andrea Doria. This type of "tourism" scares the hell out of me. It is not a miracle that airplanes don't fall out of the sky more often, it's safety regulation.