Don't wait until Prime Day to grab this 6-in-1 charger for only $20 with free shipping!

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

TL;DR: Tired of carrying around multiple chargers? Streamline how you charge with the InCharge® X Max, which can charge up to 6 devices with one cable! Buy it today for only $19.97 during Deal Days, but act fast since this deal ends July 14.

These days, there aren't many things that smart devices can't do. Smartwatches can monitor heart rates and sleep patterns. Smart cell phones essentially double as mini computers. In some instances, tablets have eliminated some people's need for laptops.

The versatility has made life easier for just about everyone. For all the things smart devices have done well, companies have yet to come up with endless battery life. What good is all that wearable and portable tech if they've got a dead battery?

Thankfully, the InCharge® X Max 100W 6-in-1 Charging Cable is just the power source needed to ensure you'll have a consistent source of battery to keep your devices powered up. With Deals Days, our answer to Prime Days, you can snag this all-inclusive charger for only $19.97 (reg. $39) with free shipping. You'll have to act quickly since this deal only lasts until July 14 at 11:59pm Pacific!

With the InCharge X Max, say goodbye to carrying a tangled mess of cables for each device. This multi-use charger offers the following charging options:

USB to Lightning

USB to USB-C

USB to Micro-USB

USB-C to USB-C

USB-C to Lightning

USB-C to Micro-USB

Plus, this charger is 5 feet long, allowing you to use your device no matter where you're charging. Super-fast data transfer is also provided with up to 480Mbps of transfer speeds. Power transfer support also allows you to charge one device while using another. However, this option can only be used when using a USB-C phone as input.

Worried about the InCharge 6-in-1 not lasting? Never feat, as this cable is anything but flimsy. It has a rugged design that includes aramid fiber, braided copper wires, TPU cable guards, and nylon reinforcement for safety and durability. 6-in-1 charging with a cord built to last? No wonder the InCharge X Max has a perfect 5-star rating!

Your mobile devices are essential to your life, so don't wait until Prime Day to score a multi-use charger.

Grab the InCharge® X Max 100W 6-in-1 Charging Cable for just $19.97 (reg. $39). Hurry, this deal ends July 14 at 11:59pm Pacific!

Prices subject to change.