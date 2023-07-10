George Santos now fancies himself a crusader, comparing himself to Rosa Parks (video)

Delusional Rep. George Santos (R–NY) now thinks he is a defender of human rights, comparing himself to Rosa Parks over the weekend while lashing out at Mitt Romney.

"You wanna call me a liar, I'll call you a sell out. I mean, Mitt Romney, the man goes to the State of the Union of the United States wearing a Ukraine lapel pin, tells me, a Latino gay man, that I shouldn't sit in the front and that I should be in the back," the Congress liar said, still sore over the fact that Romney called him a "sick puppy" who should be sitting in the back row during President Biden's State of the Union address (see video below, posted by Patriot Takes.)

"Well guess what? Rosa Parks didn't sit in the back and neither am I going to sit in the back."

You can bet unhinged lawmaker, who was arrested in May and pleaded not guilty to 13 federal fraud charges, will be adding Civil Rights Leader to his his make-believe resume.

