Passenger on plane tries to avoid cops by opening emergency exit door and fleeing on tarmac

A passenger on a Sun Country flight that had just landed at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport on Sunday was in a hurry to dodge police waiting for him at the gate, so he skipped the slow line to deboard. Instead, the 44-year-old gentleman made a beeline to the emergency exit door, opened it, leapt onto a wing, then jumped to the tarmac, where he made his getaway by foot.

And he managed to remain a "fugitive" for about half an hour, hiding inside an airline food truck, before getting caught.

From CBS: