Passenger on plane tries to avoid cops by opening emergency exit door and fleeing on tarmac

A passenger on a Sun Country flight that had just landed at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport on Sunday was in a hurry to dodge police waiting for him at the gate, so he skipped the slow line to deboard. Instead, the 44-year-old gentleman made a beeline to the emergency exit door, opened it, leapt onto a wing, then jumped to the tarmac, where he made his getaway by foot.
And he managed to remain a "fugitive" for about half an hour, hiding inside an airline food truck, before getting caught.
Authorities say a flight passenger with an outstanding warrant tried to evade arrest at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Sunday night by opening a plane's emergency exit door and running onto the airfield.
The attempted escape occurred around 11:15 p.m. on a parked Sun Country Airlines flight from Orlando, according to an airport spokesperson. …
Airport employees found the man inside an airline service food truck around 11:40 p.m. and notified authorities. He was arrested and is being held at the Hennepin County Jail.