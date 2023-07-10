The Little Village: a cluster of adorable miniature buildings in the Pennsylvania mountains

Atlas Obscura maps The Little Village, a group of adorable mini buildings in the Pennsylvania mountains. You can see a tiny diner, school, a church, gas station, and more. The buildings look large enough to step inside of, but much smaller than the typical versions of these things.

It's on private property, so please be respectful if you decide to drive by. This is one of the most adorable lawns I've ever seen. I'm excited to hear that it's constantly expanding. I wonder what the insides of these buildings look like?

The village is located at 5287 Quaker Valley Rd., Pleasantville, Pennsylvania, 15521, in the United States, about two hours east of Pittsburgh. Please don't park on the grass if you decide to stop by.