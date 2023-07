Burger King in Thailand has introduced its new "Real Cheeseburger" which consists of a bun with 20 slices of American cheese, no meat. It was introduced at price of just 109 Thai baht ($3.1) but will normally sell for 380 baht ($10.9).

"This is no joke. This is for real," Burger King posted on social media.

CNN quoted one customer who described it as "too intense."