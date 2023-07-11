Timothee Chalamet as Wonka in first trailer

This should be good for some Dune mashups. "We are the dreamers of dreamers, and the sleeper shall awaken," perhaps, or "he who controls the snozzberries controls the factory." Anyway, here's Timothee Chalamet as Wonka in the forthcoming new movie based on Roald Dahl's classic children's novels.

Chalamet follows Gene Wilder (classic one-liners, but overrated) and Johnny Depp (virtually unwatchable) as a younger incarnation of the eccentric confectionary zillionaire. It looks fun! This is probably going to be fine. For the sequel, we need someone who can really drill down into the character's aura of joyless mirth and FAFO menace. How's Joaquin's calendar looking?

Press release follows: