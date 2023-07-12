Iconic San Francisco brewery closes: Anchor Brewing is no more

There was a time when I thought Anchor Steam was one word. The beer had one of its popular resurgences around the time I first started to note beer existed, and I thought "Anchorsteam" was the thing. BY the time I was old enough to learn that Anchor was the company and "Steam," a particular way of brewing beer, I just thought of it as not very good.

Steam beer is a lager that can be fermented at higher temperatures than other beers made with lager yeast. California is warm, and coming by a cool space to "lager" a beer was hard. Thus "California Common" or "Steam" beer arose. This was beer for people who wanted a beer but couldn't have a tasty beer. Anchor Steam found a hole that, 127 years later, no longer exists. California-only distribution was not going to save them.

The Christmas Ale made by Anchor Brewing was always a lot of fun.

SF Gate: