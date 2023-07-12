Twitter to allow paid users to hide likes and subscriptions

Elon Musk continues to strip Twitter of features used to make fun of him. Next up on the chopping block? The public Likes tab, as well as the brand new Subscriptions tab. Essentially, Twitter Blue users will be able to hide these areas on their profile in the near future, as shown off below by the first account to discover this as of yet unreleased feature.

Twitter va bientôt permettre aux utilisateurs Twitter Blue de cacher leurs souscriptions, en bref de cacher à qui ils sont abonnés de manière payant pic.twitter.com/BeECAnPgoX — Lucas  (@biertester) July 12, 2023

It seems like a double-edged sword. On the one hand, people will no longer be able to snoop through your likes to find embarrassing college photos, weird porn, or Donald Trump tweets from when he was still a shitposter. (Remember those days?) On the other hand, I'd really love to know if my mutuals are liking tweets from "traditionalist Western culture" accounts or giving money to Jordan Peterson. It seems likely that this feature will be yet another that helps the far right flourish under the radar on Twitter.