Italian judge rules sexual assaults that last less than 10 seconds are not crimes

An Italian court has cleared a school caretaker of sexual assault despite the man, Antonio Avola, admitting what he was accused of. A sexual assault of less than 10 seconds, one judge said, was "palpata breve"–a brief groping–and not a crime.

"The judges ruled that he was joking? Well, it was no joke to me," the student told Corriere della Sera newspaper.

"The caretaker came up from behind without saying anything. He put his hands down my trousers and inside my underwear.

"He groped my bottom. Then, he pulled me up – hurting my private parts. For me, this is not a joke. This is not how an old man should 'joke' with a teenager."

"That handful of seconds was more than enough for the caretaker to make me feel his hands on me."

She says she feels doubly betrayed – by her school and by the justice system.

"I'm starting to think I was wrong to trust the institutions. This is not justice."