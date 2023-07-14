You can sleep amongst hundreds of birdhouses in this Treehotel Biosphere in Sweden. This eco-friendly hotel room appears to be floating in the treetops. The hotel room is built around two trees that aren't apparent at first glance, so the hotel room looks as if it's hovering mid-air.

It's also covered in wooden birdhouses that project outward and look as if they're floating around the room. The birdhouses were put in place to help conserve the area's bird population. I wonder what it sounds like in the morning there? I imagine that one doesn't need an alarm clock when surrounded by 340 bird houses.

From youtube: