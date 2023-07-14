The MSG Sphere in Las Vegas looks spectacular

The MSG Sphere is an entertainment venue at The Venetian resort in Las Vegas that looks like a giant ball resting next to a highway and a hotel. It is 366 feet tall, and its exterior is fitted with 1.2 million small LED screens that can be programmed to create absolutely amazing animation effects.

Sphere was designed by Populous, the global architecture firm behind many of the world's top sports arenas. Construction costs, inflated by the pandemic, have climbed to $2.3 billion – more than Sphere's glitziest Vegas neighbors, including the Bellagio and Allegiant Stadium. The globe seats almost 18,000 people, sits one long block east of the fabled Las Vegas Strip and will be connected by a pedestrian walkway to the Venetian resort complex.

The venue inside the sphere will feature a 250-foot tall LED screen that will be behind the performers and wrap around and over the audience, on which can be shown giant video of the ongoing performance, or other animations and video to enhance it.

It is scheduled to open as a performance venue on September 29, with a series of U2 concerts.