The Gex games are getting remastered, for some reason

Both Hollywood and the games industry seem to be obsessed with remakes, remasters and rereleases at the moment. Yes, the Uncharted 4 remaster made an already gorgeous game even prettier, and yes, I'm looking forward to being able to play Metal Gear Solid on modern consoles again – but there are only so many good games out there, and eventually you start scraping the bottom of the barrel. Enter Gex, a short-lived 3D platformer from the 90s packed with pop culture references that were dated the moment they left the actor's mouth.

The series has reached cult status in some corners of the Internet, but it's mostly in an affectionately derisive, so-bad-it's-good way: you know, like The Room or Morbius.

Someone seems to have taken 'all publicity is good publicity' literally, and has successfully convinced some executive somewhere to remaster the trilogy, which is allegedly coming soon:

To quote Gex, this looks worse than an all-nighter at Richard Simmons' house.