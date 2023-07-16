Cruise line apologies after dozens of whales slaughtered in front of passengers

Passengers aboad the Ambition gathered on deck to see dozens of pilot whales as they sailed into Torshavn in the Faroe Islands, only to watch them being slaughtered by locals, who had driven them there as part of a whale hunt. Ambassador Cruise Lines issued an apology over the weekend for last week's unpleasantness.

"We were incredibly disappointed that this hunt occurred at the time that our ship was in port. We strongly object to this outdated practice, and have been working with our partner, ORCA, a charity dedicated to studying and protecting whales, dolphins and porpoises in UK and European waters, to encourage change since 2021," Ambassador said following the arrival of their ship in the Torshavn port area on the southern part of the main island.

The government of the Faroe Islands, however, has been clear on their stance of the whale hunting for several years.

"As has been the case for centuries, whaling still occurs in the Faroe Islands today," a statement from the government of the estimated 53,000 people on the island said explaining the values of the whaling hunt. "The Faroese have eaten pilot whale meat and blubber since they first settled the islands over a millenia ago. Today, as in times past, the whale drive is a community activity open to all, while also well organised on a community level and regulated by national laws."