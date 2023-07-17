Andrew Benincasa creates beautiful stop-motion cut-paper videos

I was lucky enough today to see some beautiful artwork by Andrew Benincasa, a stop-motion animator/illustrator and paper-cut artist. He creates music videos and other video content, illustrations, light boxes, portraits, album art, and shadow puppetry. He describes his work on his webpage:

Hello, my name is Andrew Benincasa, and I'm an animator and artist, best known for my stop-motion paper-cut videos. My animations have been featured on NPR's First Look, On the Media, HarvardX, Alain de Botton's School of Life, and elsewhere. I also make paper-cut art pieces, as well as illustrations and light box installations. I've been the recipient of residencies at Yaddo, St. Anne's Warehouse, the Orchard Project, TAC, and Holes in the Wall Collective, and others.

My art comes from the desire to transform love, pain, and experience into wisdom, beauty, and connection.

I live and work in Brooklyn, NY. where I wear the many hats of devoted partner, friend, son, brother, and uncle.

