Retired baseball player offers up classic nonpology for anti-semitic remark

I only remember Johnny Bench as a baseball name. I couldn't have placed the team he played for, the position, or anything more remarkable than the moniker until he offered this nonpology for an anti-semitic remark.

Now I will remember him for that. Bench is sorry he interrupted a funeral, but he didn't apologize for the remark. "Insensitive" doesn't show he understands the comment was anti-semitic.

Yahoo: