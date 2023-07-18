Trump says he is "a target of the January 6th grand jury investigation" and has four days to appear

In a two-part vitriolic screed posted to Truth Social, Donald Trump revealed that he is a "target of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment."
His wordy missive accused the Biden administration of targeting him for political reasons and criticized the Democrats for alleged cheating in elections.
Positioning himself as Biden's number one political opponent, Trump portrayed the order to appear as an orchestrated effort by Biden's DOJ and Attorney General Merrick Garland to indict and arrest him. He claimed that the accusations against him are hoaxes and scams designed to impede his efforts to get reelected.
Excerpt:
So now, Joe Biden's Attorney General, Merrick Garland, who I turned down for the United States Supreme Court (in retrospect, based on his corrupt and unethical actions, a very wise decision!), together with Joe Biden's Department of Injustice, have effectively issued a third Indictment and Arrest of Joe Biden's NUMBER ONE POLITICAL OPPONENT, who is largely dominating him in the race for the Presidency. Nothing like this has ever happened in our Country before, or even close. They illegally spied on my Campaign, attacked me with a totally Fake "Dossier" that was funded by Hillary Clinton's Campaign and the DNC, Impeached me twice (I won), they failed on the Mueller Witch Hunt (No Collusion!), they failed on the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, the 51 "Intelligence" Agents fraud, the FBI/Twitter files, the DOJ/Facebook censorship, and every other scam imaginable. But on top of all of that, they have now effectively indicted me three times (the DOJ staffed and runs the D.A's Office in Manhattan), with a probable fourth coming from Atlanta, where the DO are in strict, and possibly illegal, coordination with the District Attorney, whose record on murder and other violent crime is abysmal. THIS WITCH HUNT IS ALL ABOUT ELECTION INTERFERENCE AND A COMPLETE AND TOTAL POLITICAL WEAPONIZATION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT! It is a very sad and dark period for our Nation!