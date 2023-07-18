Trump says he is "a target of the January 6th grand jury investigation" and has four days to appear

In a two-part vitriolic screed posted to Truth Social, Donald Trump revealed that he is a "target of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment."

His wordy missive accused the Biden administration of targeting him for political reasons and criticized the Democrats for alleged cheating in elections.

Positioning himself as Biden's number one political opponent, Trump portrayed the order to appear as an orchestrated effort by Biden's DOJ and Attorney General Merrick Garland to indict and arrest him. He claimed that the accusations against him are hoaxes and scams designed to impede his efforts to get reelected.

Excerpt: