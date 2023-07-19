Devilish animated clay animation from 1911

This fun animation from 1911 by Walter Booth uses stop motion technology to bring clay characters to life. It features a devil head with a long, stretchy tongue. The devil's mischievous tongue repeatedly extends out of its mouth and then morphs into another creature's head.

I love the playful horror and exploration of clay putty as a medium in this video. The artist doesn't try to hide the fact that the characters are made of clay, but embraces it by showing the clay in various balled-up shapes during the construction process.

From Instagram: