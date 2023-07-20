Evangelicals rail against Barbie, demand Americans not take children to see film

The internet is abuzz about the new Barbie movie that will be released tomorrow. Retailers have gone all out on the Barbiecore theme—pink is definitely hot. Reuters explains:

Barbiecore outfits, focused on the doll's signature color, are dominating the fashion scene for a second straight year, helped by Mattel Inc's (MAT.O) all-out marketing blitz to build buzz for the "Barbie" movie that debuts in theaters on Friday. There are Barbie sneakers, Barbie backpacks, Barbie swimsuits, and Barbie hoodies for your dog. There are rhinestone-studded water bottles, neon yellow roller blades with pink wheels – and much more.

And folks are super excited to go see the movie—many are even dressing the part. Again, Reuters:

Women are planning Barbie-inspired outfits to wear to screenings, and theaters are hosting special events to attract ticket buyers.

You know who isn't excited, though? The religious right—in fact, they are absolutely up in arms about the whole thing.

Case in point: Ivan Tuttle, founder of Ivan Tuttle Ministries International in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, who posted earlier this week on his Facebook page, warning his audience that the movie is full of "Demonic influences":

***WARNING*** DO NOT TAKE YOUR CHILD TO THE NEW BARBIE FILM! It is full of Demonic influences and do not be surprised if your child suddenly starts to behave differently! The Lord showed me the Millions of Demons that will be released on your children! Don't take this lightly. "They are Coming for Your Children!" Those that are sharing this post making fun of it, God loves you too. God sees who you are and He is there to help you. Just cry out to Him, He will help you. We have listed everyone who put a smiley face or left a derogatory comment and put you on our prayer list, we will be pray for you! God Bless Feel free to share.

Next up: Dr. Ted Baehr, whose website Movieguide describes him as:

Founder and Publisher of MOVIEGUIDE®: The Family Guide to Movies and Entertainment and Chairman of the Christian Film & Television Commission® ministry, as well as a noted critic, educator, lecturer, and media pundit. His life's purpose is to be used of God to redeem the values of the media while educating audiences on how to use discernment in selecting their entertainment.

Movieguide recently published two reviews of Barbie, both of which urged moviegoers to avoid the film. The first article, "WARNING: DON'T TAKE YOUR DAUGHTER TO BARBIE" argues:

The new BARBIE movie forgets its core audience of families and children while catering to nostalgic adults and pushing transgender character stories. Furthermore, the movie was poorly made with multiple premises, losing even the most die-hard fans.

The second article is called "TRANS BARBIE ACTOR CALLS MOVIE 'CANDY WITH A LITTLE POISON'" and lays out several "issues" Movieguide staff have with the movie, including:

Little girls smack their baby dolls in the movie and say, "Girls don't have to be mothers anymore." Another Attack on the "Patriarchy": Barbieville is good because they removed the men, and the women are now in charge, and, if you remove the men, you get rid of problems. Ken is the villain and Barbie hates Ken. Barbie's Simu Liu Says the Movie Will Be a "Final Nail" For Gender-Based Norms

The article concludes:

Whether a biblical worldview is important to you or not, it's safe to say that most discerning parents don't want poison mixed in with their children's candy, let alone their entertainment.

All I have to say is that the movie must be doing something right if it's being blamed for summoning demons and criticized for "pushing transgender character stories." Go see the movie and report back, please!