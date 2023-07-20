RFK Jr. denies he ever made "ethnically targeted"anti-semitic comments (video)

Conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr., known for his dangerous anti-vax and racist comments, is now denying anti-semitic statements he made just days ago.

"I wanna say this while I'm on the record, that in my entire life … I have never uttered a phrase that was either racist or anti-semetic," he said at the House Weaponization subcommittee this morning. (See video below, posted by The Recount.)

He's counting on the Q-infused segment of the population to reject what they heard with their own ears just over the weekend — that Covid-19 was "ethnically targeted."

As a reminder: "We've put hundreds of millions of dollars into ethnically targeted microbes. The Chinese have done the same thing. In fact, there's an argument that Covid-19 is ethnically targeted," he said, first reported by the New York Post.

"Covid-19 attacks certain races disproportionately," he continued. "Covid-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and Black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese." (See bottom video below, posted by Meidas Touch.)

This unhinged crackpot might call himself a Democrat, but he sure thinks and lies like a MAGA champ.