Trump's menacing message returns with a sinister twist:"We are going to do things to you that have never been done before"

"We are going to do things to you that have never been done before," might sound intriguing or alarming, depending on who's speaking.

In this case, it's Donald Trump, and the full quote is, "If you fuck around with us, if you do something bad to us, we are going to do things to you that have never been done before."

The threatening clip is currently circulating on Truth Social. It was posted by an account named MAGA.com and was reshared by Trump himself. The original audio comes from a 2020 Trump interview on Rush Limbaugh's radio show where Trump was discussing Iran. However, the modified version, which includes horror movie music in the background, omits any mention of Iran.

Given Trump's numerous ongoing legal challenges, the new intended target of this message is unmistakable: it's directed at those diligently following legal procedures to bring him to justice.

Ron Filipkowski posted the clip to Twitter: