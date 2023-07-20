Video interview with a man who witnessed Lincoln's assassination

Samuel Seymour (previously) was just five years old when his parents brought him to see a production of Tom Taylor's three-act play Our American Cousin at Ford's Theatre in Washington, DC. But that's not the only thing young Seymour saw that night: he also witnessed a wealthy actor named John Wilkes Booth sneak up behind the President of the United States and shoot him in the head.

The footage above is a rare video interview with Mr. Seymour. He was 95 years old at the time, appearing as a guest on the TV game show I've Got A Secret — that secret, of course, being that he was the last living witness to the assassination of Abraham Lincoln.

History is weird.