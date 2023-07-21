Cook like a pro with this versatile $18 grill that works indoors and outdoors

TL;DR: Now you and your entire family can eat healthy and flavorful food thanks to the Smokeless Non-Stick Indoor/Outdoor Grill that cooks your food evenly while sealing in all the flavors, and it only costs you $17.99.

It's pretty much a no-brainer that eating healthy starts with the cooking process. If you've been looking for ways to eat healthy and enjoy your meals, you need to check out the Smokeless Non-Stick Indoor/Outdoor Grill.

For only $17.99, you can turn your family's favorite recipes into delicious dishes that are sure to engage all your senses with the aroma and taste of mouth-watering meals. This Smokeless Non-Stick Indoor/Outdoor Grill features a food-safe, non-stick PTFE coating so you can cook without oil or butter while still producing tasty meals for the entire family.

Many of us are worried about our cholesterol levels, and this Smokeless Grill reduces cholesterol and fat content in foods while sealing in juices and guaranteeing all the flavors are intact. Versatile and portable, you can cook inside or outside depending on the weather or your company. You can use this grill on an electric or gas stove, and the integrated drip pan catches excess grease so you have little to no mess.

Need further convincing? Here's what one reviewer has to say about this grill: "Love this grill. It is easy to use and easy to clean. The first time I used it to make chicken Fajitas with grilled veggies the second time I made grilled cheese sandwiches with some turkey on them. I'm using it for Salmon and asparagus next. You cannot go wrong with this indoor stovetop grill."

It's time to find out for yourself just how handy this grill really is. Get the Smokeless Non-Stick Indoor/Outdoor Grill for $17.99 (reg. $49.95), a discount of 63 percent.

Prices subject to change.