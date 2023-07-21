Florida con artist and his three sons convicted after selling bleach as a cure for Covid, AIDS, autism and cancer

Mark Grenon, 65, and his sons Jonathan, 37, Joseph and Jordan, 29, were found guilty by Miami jurors of conspiring to defraud the United States and delivering misbranded drugs. The con: selling bleach as a cure for Covid. The Grenons represented themselves in court, but made no significant effort to rebut the charges.

Prosecutors called the Grenons "con men" and "snake-oil salesmen" and said the family's Genesis II Church of Health and Healing sold $1 million worth of their so-called Miracle Mineral Solution, distributing it to tens of thousands of people nationwide. In videos, the solution was sold as a cure for 95% of known diseases, including COVID-19, Alzheimer's, autism, brain cancer, HIV/AIDS and multiple sclerosis, prosecutors said.

The "church" was ordered to stop selling its fake cure in 2020, but continued to do so. Jonathan and Jordan Grenon were arrested in Florida, while Mark and Joseph Grenon were arrested and extradited tothe U.S. after fleeing to Columbia.

Chlorine dioxide is a cheap and effective disinfectant–perfect for a con artist to sell as a cure-all–but is safe only at very low concentrations. It's dangerous otherwise, causing vomiting, diarrhea, low blood pressure and deaths. Its place in Covid medical conspiracy theories is exemplified by a case in Argentine, where a judge compelled a clinic to provide it to a patient demanding it, who died as a result.

The FDA warns strongly against its use.