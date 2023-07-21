JFK's grandson slams RFK Jr. as "an embarrassment" and endorses Joe Biden (video)

John F. Kennedy's grandson Jack Schlossberg rips into his creepy cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr. while endorsing President Biden in a video released last night on Instagram (see below).

Comparing President Biden to President Kennedy, he applauds his grandfather's legacy of public service, civil rights, courage, and landing a person on the moon, saying Biden shares JFK's vision for America. "He's in the middle of becoming the greatest progressive president we've ever had," Schlossberg says of Biden, rattling off a long list of the president's accomplishments so far, including the lowest unemployment rate in 60 years, the largest infrastructure bill since the New Deal, and most important of all, "he ended Donald Trump."

As for RFK Jr., however, "He's trading in on Camelot, celebrity, conspiracy theories, and conflict for personal gain and fame," says Schlossberg, Caroline Kennedy's son. "I've listened to him. I know him. I have no idea why anyone thinks he should be president."

"What I do know is, his candidacy is an embarrassment," Schlossberg continues. "Let's not be distracted again by someone's vanity project. I'm excited to vote for Joe Biden in my state's primary and again in the general election, and I hope you will too."

He isn't the first Kennedy to distance himself from his crackpot relative. On Monday, RFK Jr.'s sister, Kerry Kennedy and nephew and former Rep. Joe Kennedy III condemned MAGA's token Democrat for his recent racist and anti-semitic remarks about Covid-19.

Front page thumbnail image: RFK Jr.; In The Light Photography / shutterstock.com