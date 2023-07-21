Marvel's Spider-Man 2 debuts story trailer at San Diego Comic-Con

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (respect the hyphen!) has been one of the most hotly anticipated games of the year, not just for its titanic marketing budget but also in large part because its predecessor proved that superhero video games (or superhero video games not named Arkham Asylum) can marry satisfying gameplay and a heartfelt story without feeling like a cheap tie-in cash grab.

Today, developer Insomniac paid homage to the comic book origins of the character by debuting a new trailer at the San Diego Comic-Con, featuring a first look at central antagonist Venom in action.

The story looks big, sprawling and multifacted, with multiple villains and a whole hell of a lot of spinning plates – let's hope it doesn't end up like Spider-Man 3.