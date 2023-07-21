MTG's tax-payer-funded revenge porn email blast may have been sent to children

After the Georgian scourge had dick picks extracted from some sex tapes entered into the Congressional record, Marjorie Taylor Greene emailed them to a list of her constituents. Greene's email list has no age verification filters, so if any kids subscribe to their congressperson's propaganda channel even more laws may have been broken.
Greene and the Carnival Congress are excited to show that someone other than Donald Trump committed tax fraud with prostitutes payments.
…The link in Marge's email contains a video screen that displays the warnings "The following images are disturbing" and "Parental discretion is advised." So, you would think that a responsible person would not send out unsolicited dick pics of the President's son, or anyone for that matter. I get it. After months of claiming they have evidence against the Bidens, and they came up empty, they're all, 'Hey, look, it's Hunter's dick!' Do better, Georgia.