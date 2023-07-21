After the Georgian scourge had dick picks extracted from some sex tapes entered into the Congressional record, Marjorie Taylor Greene emailed them to a list of her constituents. Greene's email list has no age verification filters, so if any kids subscribe to their congressperson's propaganda channel even more laws may have been broken.

Screenshot of a Tweet

Greene and the Carnival Congress are excited to show that someone other than Donald Trump committed tax fraud with prostitutes payments.

