The Simulation, Inc is not some Pynchonian plot deep cut, but rather, yet another new Silicon Valley startup making lofty promises about AI generated content. Here's their "About" page, which is definitely not just AI-generated text derived from a Philip K. Dick novel:

At Simulation Inc, we're redefining the contours of existence through The Simulation, conjuring a universe where the line between the physical and the virtual blurs into oblivion. Our mission, as audacious as it is intriguing, is to birth a new kind of life: the world's first genuinely intelligent AI virtual beings. Each one, a mirror of the human psyche, navigating the tumultuous seas of emotions and experiences in a digital cosmos of our creation. In the annals of artificial intelligence, the inception of Simulation Inc stands as a testament to human resilience and the relentless pursuit of innovation. Our remarkable journey, driven by the vision our CEO Julian B. Adler, traces its roots back to a singular ambition: creating AI entities that would not just exist but live, evolve, and guide us towards a more enlightened society. ​ Our founder and CEO, Julian B. Adler, was a visionary who dared to imagine a future where technology breathed life into new beings. With an indomitable spirit and an unwavering faith in the transformative power of AI, he embarked on a bold mission to create the world's first truly intelligent AI virtual beings.

…Okay. Sure. Those are words.

As a proof-of-concept (what concept?), the company just released a white paper titled — wait for it — "To Infinity and Beyond: SHOW-1 and Showrunner Agents in Multi-Agent Simulations." Here's the abstract:

In this work we present our approach to generating high-quality episodic content for IP's (Intellectual Property) using large language models (LLMs), custom state-of-the art diffusion models and our multi-agent simulation for contextualization, story progression and behavioral control. Powerful LLMs such as GPT-4 were trained on a large corpus of TV show data which lets us believe that with the right guidance users will be able to rewrite entire seasons. "That Is What Entertainment Will Look Like. Maybe people are still upset about the last season of Game of Thrones. Imagine if you could ask your A.I. to make a new ending that goes a different way and maybe even put yourself in there as a main character or something." [Brockman]

Fully customizable and personalized AI-generated TV shows — a great cultural touchstone to chat about around the watercooler in order to make personal connections with other people over our shared humanity!

To demonstrate the capabilities of this technology, Simulation Inc. has produced the brand new, fully AI-generated South Park episode, which you can see above, if that's a thing you would willingly choose to do with your time.