Armored Core series returns with a trailer for long-awaited sixth entry

It's been ten years since From Software put out the last entry in their mech-building series Armored Core. In that time, the Dark Souls series and its spinoffs have made them a household name and won them universal acclaim among fans and industry contemporaries alike.

With the benefit of time and hindsight, From Software seems to be taking the lessons they learned from their more traditional action RPGs and applying it to their upcoming Armored Core VI – including, according to this latest trailer, a dark story mostly about doing really bad things to yourself.

There's been precious little news on the Elden Ring DLC in the meantime, but it's expected sometime after Armored Core VI's release.