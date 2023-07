Watch artist Wayne White play the electric cigar box guitar in a fantastic hand-made pirate costume. There are times when I consider getting off instagram, but seeing awesome videos like this is why I stay.

This video is the best thing I saw all day long, and truly made my day better. Whenever I feel in need of inspiration, looking at Wayne White's art does the trick .

This costume and music combo is 10/10. The eyeball hanging out of the pirate's head is the perfect touch!