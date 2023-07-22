Build your very own personal home theater with this bundle, now under $200

TL;DR: You can turn any room in your house into a movie theater with this fun new Watch shop

From Anywhere Bundle. Not only do you get a Wemax Go Projector, you also get a 40" Portable Screen. It's usually $679 for both, but until June 23, it's on sale for just $199.97.

It's always so fun to go to the movie theaters but it's steadily become a pricier and pricier endeavor (The New York Times reported a ticket price could go as high as $28 in 2022!). So, what's the solution? Well, you could turn your home into your very own personal movie theater — all you need is a screen and a great projector. And no, that doesn't have to be an expensive investment!

Consider getting the Watch From Anywhere Bundle, which features both the Wemax Go Projector and a 40" Portable Screen for a better price combined than you could get buying each product separately. And while it usually costs $679, it's on sale for just $199.97 until July 23. No coupons needed!

Obviously, the price is a big reason we're drawn to this bundle, which was successfully funded on Indiegogo, but we also love how much it has to offer. Not only can you make any room in your office a cozy lounge perfect for viewing movies, television, and home videos, but both items are lightweight, portable, and easy to set up — meaning you can bring a movie party anywhere. Any space can be transformed into a theater now! (That's also what makes this such a great gift idea!)

Other things to love about the projector: It has patented ALPD® Laser Technology, so you can expect clear and vivid imagery emanating from this projector. The built-in WiFi means you can connect it to any device, but there's also an HMDI port, a USB port, and a Type-C port.

As for the screen, it's specifically designed to enhance imagery with a thick, smooth surface that reduces light penetration to keep your videos looking sharp. It stands on its own and is retractable, which leads to an incredibly simple setup, too. Essentially, both items were conceived with ease of use and clear imagery in mind.

Just keep in mind — in case you're anticipating an event or whipping up a gift idea — these items are shipped separately, and the Projector Screen will arrive seven to 10 days after the projector. So make sure you plan accordingly!

So, stop talking about getting a home theater and make it a reality! Upgrade your house and get the Watch From Anywhere Bundle: Wemax Go Projector + 40" Portable Screen now. But make sure to hurry: This will be on sale for just $199.97 through July 23.

