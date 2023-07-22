With Getflix, geo-blocking won't prevent you from enjoying your favorite titles

TL;DR: Geo-blocking is no match for this DNS & VPN powerhouse. Unlock up to 500 global channels while traveling with Getflix Smart DNS & VPN for $39.97 (reg. $162) until 11:59 p.m. PDT on July 23.

Nothing can spoil plans for the evening more than an uninterrupted halt to one's goal of settling in and enjoying a good movie or TV series. By now, streaming services are a way of life. They've long banished the once-held notion that traditional cable TV companies were the only way to enjoy home entertainment.

While being prevented access to your favorite shows and movies at home is a buzzkill, finding out you don't have that access when traveling abroad is even more debilitating. Geo-blocking is used in various countries throughout the world. The practice restricts access to popular streaming apps.

All hope, however, isn't lost. According to Make Use Of, a well-suited VPN offers a workaround when your content is restricted due to geo-blocking.

Getflix accomplishes just that. For a limited time, you can purchase lifetime access to Getflix Smart DNS & VPN for $39.97 (reg. $162) until 11:59 p.m. PDT on July 23. You won't find a better price on the internet.

One of Trustpilot's most heavily and well-rated products, more than one million people have combined to rate Getflix Smart DNS & VPN 4.8 stars.

Getflix unleashes access to more than 500 global channels on streaming platforms like Hulu, HBO, Netflix, and Disney+, among many others. Getflix's SSL network is not only bolstered by 256-bit encryption, but it's also compatible with PC/Mac or your mobile device's operating system.

Lifehacker, PCMag, Choice, Digital Spy, and other leading publications have featured Getflix Smart DNS & VPN. Please note, Getflix does not include a subscription or membership to service access such as Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO, etc. Subscriptions to these services must be purchased through their respective providers.

Not only is this nifty device ultra-secure and super-fast, little is required to get it up and running. It takes mere seconds, and there's no additional software to install.

"It helped me very much. A very useful product, it helps me hide my IP, and at the same time, I can bypass geographical restrictions to watch my favorite streaming media," writes a verified 5-star reviewer.

