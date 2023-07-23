Enjoy Microsoft Office 2021 for both Windows or Mac for $30 with this lifetime license

TL;DR: Mac and Windows users agree that this lifetime license to Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021: Lifetime License or Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License is a steal. Purchase either version for $29.97 (reg. $219.99)

It's challenging to quantify Microsoft's impact in the computing world. Not only did the company shake the computer world to its core when it launched its first operating system — Xenix — in 1980. The tech titan refined its operating experience three years later with Windows.

Given Microsoft's wildly successful early experiences, it was only fitting that the company again changed the productivity world with Microsoft Office when it first launched in 1989. Many have attempted to copy the efficiency of Microsoft Office, but none have come close. According to a Financial Post article back in 2021, an estimated one billion people worldwide utilize Microsoft Office.

No longer exclusive to Microsoft users, fans of Mac devices can now tap into Microsoft Office.

For a limited time, you can snag Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021: Lifetime License or Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License for $29.97 (reg. $219.99). No additional coupon is added to unlock this deal.

Both offerings take everything that's made Microsoft Office the go-to software suite for productivity, but they bring significant upgrades to the user experience. Please note that both of these products are different from Microsoft 365. Microsoft Office 2021 is a one-time purchase, whereas 365 is a free, vanilla-based version of Office.

This deal includes lifetime licenses for Mac users for Microsoft Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote. Windows users gain access to the six programs mentioned above, along with Publisher and Access.

Mac users must update their OS to Big Sur Version 11 to access the license.

Licenses can be installed only on one computer. A recommended 10 GBs of hard-disk space and 4 GBs of RAM are suggested for Mac users. For Windows users, 4 GB of hard-disk formatting, Windows 10 or 11, and 1 GB of RAM are recommended.

Nearly 700 verified buyers have rated both products 4.6 stars.

"Works well and seamlessly going between PC and MAC. I like being able to work from home on my MAC and then being able to transfer my documents to my work PC without any reformatting issues when using the same Office versions," writes a verified 5-star reviewer.

Microsoft Office has built a loyal following over decades for its premium productivity software. Join the many Mac and Windows users today and unlock its tools and features. Purchase either version (Mac or Windows) for 29.97 (reg. $219.99).

