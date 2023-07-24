The 1980s moral panic over video games

Who doesn't love a good moral panic? I remember the problems with video games in the 80s; they were too much fun.

I remember moral outrage over the Monchichi dolls for some reason. We've only refined and weaponized this shit over the last few decades. We started with easy stuff like trying to ban shooting someone in a video game by banning games. However, we still refuse to attempt to reduce mass shootings at real-life schools by making it harder to get guns or ammunition.

People are doing a bang-up job banning books tho.

Featured Image: YouTube