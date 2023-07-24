The Dandy Lions is a fabulous crayon-colored animation by Sonnye Lim. Lim's vibrant, hand drawn animations are about a radish dog who lives in the woods.

This animation makes me feel like a kid again with its bright colors and super imaginative, hand-drawn characters and serene soundtrack. The Dandy Lions are a group of lion-like creatures with flowers for heads, which are way cooler than a bunch of dandelion roots. I love the play on words here.

The crayon/pastel look to this artwork is so much fun to see in an animation. I can't wait to see what else this talented artist makes in the future.