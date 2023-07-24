This map shows the status of women's rights to health care in each US State

Having been born in 1972, and growing up in California, I had never known a United States where women didn't have the right to make choices for themselves about their bodies. It is here in bright and apparent colors.

The Kaiser Family Foundation map gives you the current status of a woman's right to health care state-by-state. Mousing over each member of the union displays a short text description because the laws are generally complicated and nefarious enough that a simple color doesn't do them justice.

Screenshot via KFF

