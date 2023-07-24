This map shows the status of women's rights to health care in each US State

Having been born in 1972, and growing up in California, I had never known a United States where women didn't have the right to make choices for themselves about their bodies. It is here in bright and apparent colors.
The Kaiser Family Foundation map gives you the current status of a woman's right to health care state-by-state. Mousing over each member of the union displays a short text description because the laws are generally complicated and nefarious enough that a simple color doesn't do them justice.
KFF:
On June 24, 2022, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, eliminating the federal constitutional standard that had protected the right to abortion. Without any federal standard regarding abortion access, states will set their own policies to ban or protect abortion. The Abortion in the United States Dashboard is an ongoing research project tracking state abortion policies and litigation following the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Be sure to click on the buttons or scroll down to see all the content. It will be updated as new information is available.