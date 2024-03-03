CVS and Walgreens will begin selling abortion pills this month

America's largest pharmacy chains announced they will begin selling abortion pills later this month.

Both CVS and Walgreens told CBS News they have become certified to dispense the pills following regulatory changes the FDA made last year that allow retail pharmacies to sell the pills. The pharmacies' moves, which come at a time when abortion access has been restricted across parts of the U.S., drew praise from President Biden. "The stakes could not be higher for women across America," Biden said in a statement Friday. "I encourage all pharmacies that want to pursue this option to seek certification," he added.

Medical abortions account for more than half of them, and have become the prime target of anti-abortionists after successfully overturning Roe v. Wade. The pill will not be made available where abortions are otherwise illegal.